Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Lifted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

OGN opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

