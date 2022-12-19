Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.
Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.
In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,860 shares of company stock worth $92,506. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
