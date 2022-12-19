Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,860 shares of company stock worth $92,506. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

