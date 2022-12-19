PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.60.
In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $1,324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.
