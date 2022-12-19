PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $1,324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 446.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 829,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 588,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 198,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Further Reading

