Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.62. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 12,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $33,837.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,362.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 94,250 shares of company stock valued at $273,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 422,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.