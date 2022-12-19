Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after acquiring an additional 776,243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

