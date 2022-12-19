Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

