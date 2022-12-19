Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $452,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.72 and its 200 day moving average is $236.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
