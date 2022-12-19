Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $240.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

