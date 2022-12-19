Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.