PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,815,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

