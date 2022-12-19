PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.34 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

