Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

