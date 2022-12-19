Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

