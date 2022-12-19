PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Financial Analysis

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyft and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 15 13 0 2.41 PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $26.41, suggesting a potential upside of 138.18%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than PFSweb.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 1.25 -$1.06 billion ($3.58) -3.10 PFSweb $277.30 million 0.50 $147.23 million ($0.80) -7.69

This table compares Lyft and PFSweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PFSweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -32.26% -54.39% -12.18% PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79%

Summary

Lyft beats PFSweb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

