Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $100.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

