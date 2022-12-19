Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

