Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $100.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.