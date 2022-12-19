Piper Sandler Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $75.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

