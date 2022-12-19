Piper Sandler Cuts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $27.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 384,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $7,231,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.