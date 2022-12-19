Piper Sandler Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

First Western Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $270.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75. First Western Financial has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.20.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $184,915. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.