Piper Sandler Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $250.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $171.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

