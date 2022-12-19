Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and approximately $45,782.67 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00258900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00079587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052276 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,942,694 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

