Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $16.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Playtika to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Playtika stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Playtika by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $8,274,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

