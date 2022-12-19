Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €51.96 ($54.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €54.92 ($57.81) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($102.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.66.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

