Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 245 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WFG opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

