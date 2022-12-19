Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

