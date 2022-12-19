Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $111.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

