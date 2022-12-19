Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Down 1.3 %

Cigna stock opened at $327.29 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.22.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

