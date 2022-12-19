Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 594 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 197.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.