ProAssurance Co. (PRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 10th

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

ProAssurance Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE PRA opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

