ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $17.19 on Friday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.32.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.