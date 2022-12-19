Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.83 on Monday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 358,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,196 shares of company stock worth $8,567,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

