Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Activity

Prologis Stock Down 5.4 %

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

