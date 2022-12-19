Prom Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00025531 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.03 million and $2.20 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28906025 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,168,419.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

