QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

QDEL stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

