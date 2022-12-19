Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 824,600 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $5.35 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.