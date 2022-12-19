Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 824,600 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $5.35 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.
