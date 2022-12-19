Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RXT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $620.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Insider Activity

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

