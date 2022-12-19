Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.42 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94.

