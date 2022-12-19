Range Financial Group LLC Buys 472 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.66 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

