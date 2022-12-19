Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

