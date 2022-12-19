Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.