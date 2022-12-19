Range Financial Group LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

