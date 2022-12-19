Range Financial Group LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Chico’s FAS worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.