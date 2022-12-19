Range Financial Group LLC Sells 797 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. City State Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

