Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $1,526,584.92 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

