Raymond E. Scott Sells 6,142 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE LEA opened at $124.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

