Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETWO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ETWO opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $151,260. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in E2open Parent by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in E2open Parent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

