RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $324,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.