Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

