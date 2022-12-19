Restaurant Brands International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $415,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $413,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.