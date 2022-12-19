Restaurant Brands International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Stephens assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $415,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $413,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.